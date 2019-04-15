WATCH LIVE: Shaun Abrahams in spotlight as McBride concludes testimony
Robert McBride is expected to deal with alleged NPA bias and allegations against former prosecutions boss Abrahams and several other senior prosecutors in the priority crimes litigations unit.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Ipid head Robert McBride is scheduled to conclude leading evidence at the Zondo commission of inquiry on Monday and is expected to level allegations of bias against the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) under the leadership of Advocate Shaun Abrahams.
This phase of the commission’s hearings is dealing with the capture of law enforcement agencies.
McBride is expected to wrap up his testimony with details of the investigation of former National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and the counter investigation against himself and Ipid investigators.
He is also expected to deal with alleged NPA bias and allegations against former prosecutions boss Abrahams and several other senior prosecutors in the priority crimes litigations unit.
On Thursday and Friday last week, McBride testified about former Police Minister Nathi Nhleko’s interference in supposedly independent investigations as well as his efforts to get rid of McBride and former Hawks head Anwa Dramat.
McBride also testified about the Werksmans Attorneys investigation, which he says was flawed and used as the pretext to force him out of Ipid.
Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen is scheduled to start testifying on Tuesday.
WATCH: Robert McBride concludes testimony at Zondo Commission
