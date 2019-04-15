Two Oceans Ultra and half-marathon road closures

The Two Oceans Ultra and half-marathon will take place in Cape Town over the Easter weekend. These are the road closures that will be in effect for the event.

FUN RUNS CLOSURES & RESTRICTIONS: 19 April 2019

Start Times:

5.6km – 11h00

2.1km – 12h00

ROAD CLOSURES

M3 – Union Avenue - Newlands Forest Fire Station Entrance to UCT - Left lane will be fenced off for athletes, right lane will remain open at all times for motorists travelling towards Cape Town. Please drive cautiously.

Please note – Rhodes Memorial Restaurant will be accessible to the public 09h30 – 13h00

Princess Anne Avenue - Access to and from M3 Northbound closed. Rhodes Memorial will remain accessible to the public 10h30 – 13h00

ULTRA AND HALF-MARATHON ROAD CLOSURES & RESTRICTIONS DATE: 20 April 2019

START TIMES

56km: 06H40

21.1km: 05h50, 06h00, 06h10 & 06h20

CONSOLIDATED ULTRA AND HALF-MARATHON ROAD CLOSURES & RESTRICTIONS: 20 April 2019

Main Road: Newlands - Between Klipper Rd and Letterstedt Road 03h30 – 07h00.

Main Road: Newlands to Claremont - Between Letterstedt Road and Protea Rd 03h30 – 07h15.

Protea Road - Between Main Road and the M3 NB: There will be no access to the M3 via Protea Road & Newlands Road 05h30 - 07h00.

Paradise Road -Protea Road to Edinburgh Drive 05h30 - 07h00.

M3 Southbound - From Princess Anne Ave to Kendal Road 05h30 – 08h15.

Kendal Road - Between Spaanschemat River Road & Edison Road 05h30 – 08h15.

Spaanschemat River Road - From Doorddrift Road to Ladies Mile Extension 05h30 – 08h15.

Ladies Mile Extension - Between Spaanschemat River Road & Constantia Main Road 06h00 – 08h45.

Parish Road - From Constantia Main Road to Southern Cross Drive 06h15 – 08h45.

Constantia Main Road - Between Pagasvlei Road and Constantia Village Shopping Centre Entrance - Both directions – local access only 06h15 – 08h15.

Southern Cross Drive - From Brommersvlei Rd to Rhodes Drive 06h15 – 09h15.

Main Road: Claremont to Wynberg - From Protea Rd to Piers Rd 06h30 – 07h45.

Main Road: Wynberg to Diep River - From Piers Rd to De Waal Rd / Kendal Rd 06h45 – 08h00.

Main Road: Diep River to Retreat - From De Waal Rd / Kendal Rd to Tokai Rd 06h45 – 08h30 Main Road: Retreat to Steenberg - From Tokai Rd to Steenberg Rd 07h00 – 08h45.

Main Road: Steenberg to Muizenberg - From Steenberg Rd to Atlantic Rd. Access to/from M3 via Boyes Drive and Westlake Ave 07h00 – 09h00.

Main Road: Muizenberg to Fish Hoek - Local access only between Muizenberg (Atlantic Road) and Kalk Bay (Clairvaux Road). Motorists travelling south & north will be diverted over Boyes Drive to Clairvaux Road and then a stop-go system will operate between Clairvaux and Clovelly Roads. Traffic travelling to and from Kommetjie / Simonstown Roads through Fish Hoek will be diverted via Beach Road 07h00 - 09h45.

Kommetjie Road: Fish Hoek - From Main Road to Corsair Way, Sun Valley, motorists to share westbound (direction Kommetjie) lane. Runners use eastbound lane. Drive with caution. 07h00 – 10h15.

Corsair Way: Sun Valley - Kommetjie Road to Frigate Crescent. Both lanes closed 07h00 – 10h15.

Frigate Cresent: Sun Valley - Corsair Way to Dory Walk 07h00 – 10h15.

Dory Walk: Sun Valley - Frigate Crescent to Chebec Crescent 07h00 – 10h15 Chebec Crescent: Sun Valley - Dory Walk to Dhow Street 07h00 – 10h15.

Ou Kaapse Weg - Both Directions: Expect Delays - Stop / Go control at Noordhoek Main Rd 07h00 – 10h15.

Noordhoek Main Road - Northbound lane closed. Traffic to share southbound lane. Drive slowly with caution 07h00 – 11h00.

Silvermine Road - From Village Lane to Noordhoek Main Road 07h00 – 11h00.

Chapman’s Peak Drive - Chapman’s Peak Drive will be closed to traffic from 03h30. Spectators permitted to enter from Hout Bay to the various picnic spots from the Hout Bay side only until 07h00 [03h30 – 12h30].

Hout Bay Main Road - From Chapman’s Peak to Victoria Road Circle. Traffic coming into Hout Bay will be detoured away from Victoria Road Circle to Valley and then Disa River Roads. Runners will be in the southbound lane (direction Noordhoek) 07h30 – 11h30.

Hout Bay Road - From Victoria Road Circle to Disa River Road. Totally closed to traffic 07h45 – 12h00.

Hout Bay Road - From Disa River Road to Constantia Nek. A convoy system for motorists will operate under the direction of the traffic department. Runners will be in eastbound lane (direction Constantia Nek) i.e. their left 07h45 – 12h45.

Rhodes Drive - Constantia Nek to Canterbury Road Circle. Both directions closed to traffic 05h30 – 13h45.

Rhodes Drive - Canterbury Road Circle to Union Ave. Traffic may only travel south. Runners will be in lane heading towards Cape Town (their left). Please note: Kirstenbosch Gardens & Restaurant will be accessible to the public 06h30 – 13h00.

M3 – Union Avenue - Rhodes Drive/Newlands Ave to UCT. Left lane will be coned off for athletes, right lane will remain open at all times for motorists travelling towards Cape Town. Please drive cautiously. Please note – Rhodes Memorial will be accessible to the public 06h30 – 14h45.

Princess Anne Avenue - Accesses to and from M3 Northbound closed. Rhodes Memorial will be accessible to the public 06h30 – 14h45.