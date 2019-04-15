Trial against alleged protection racket resumes
Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen and two other underworld figures are accused of extorting cape town club and restaurant owners.
CAPE TOWN – The trial against an alleged protection racket resumes on Monday.
A fifth accused Carl Lackay was shot dead in Goodwood in August.
Modack is believed to have headed the group that forcibly took over security from another faction.
Radley Dijkers, who was the brand manager at the Grande Cafe in Table Bay harbour, is the State's first witness and will continue giving testimony today.
Dijkers said that the company's general manager laid a criminal complaint with police after they were allegedly forced to pay R90,000 in extra security costs in November 2017.
This followed a meeting with Modack, Lackay, Booysen and two others, during which the men allegedly demanded extra money.
The State alleges that the accused went to the Grande Cafe ahead of a summer event and demanded R150,000 in extra security costs.
The amount was brought down to R90,000 which was handed over in cash to Lackay before the midnight deadline.
The accused have pleaded not guilty to charges of extortion, money laundering and providing a security service without being a registered service provider.
