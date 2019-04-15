Treasury to detail Public Works Dept's plans to refurbish govt buildings
The 'Sunday Times' reported that Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi plans to use R750 million to upgrade the homes of ministers and other government property.
JOHANNESBURG - National Treasury is expected to shed light this week on the alleged exorbitant amounts of money that will be spent to refurbish government buildings.
On Sunday, the Sunday Times reported that Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi plans to use R750 million to upgrade the homes of ministers and other government property.
This decision comes almost two weeks after the South African Revenue Service reported a shortfall in revenue collection for the 2018/2019 financial year.
Treasury is expected to give details on Nxesi’s written reply to Parliament detailing how he will spend over R700 million on government structures.
According to the Sunday Times, the money will be spent on, among other things, carpets for the Union Buildings which will cost R5 million and R1 million will go towards kitchen and bathroom upgrades for a ministerial house.
Treasury will have to approve this figure before Public Works commences with the renovations and additions.
