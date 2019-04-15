Top bowls administrator, wife die in apparent murder-suicide
It is alleged that Trevor Davis shot his wife before turning the gun on himself on Sunday at their home in Mossel Bay.
CAPE TOWN - The Bowls South Africa says it is waiting for a full report from the police from what appears to be a murder-suicide involving its top administrator.
Davis, who was a top administrator and a member of the executive of Bowls South Africa and his wife Elma, died tragically.
The couple were both in their fifties.
The organisation's John Ravenscroft: "We're in the hands of the authorities of George, so until they tell what the next steps are, we don't know. We don't even know when the funeral is."
Davis was a former president of the Southern Free State Bowling Association and of Eden Bowls, serving for many years and participating and representing South Africa on the World Bowls Laws Committee.
His wife, Elma, who was a multiple champion at every level, was an eminent bowler who gained her international colours in 2014 and represented South Africa with distinction.
