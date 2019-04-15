'The enemy of my enemy is my friend': Court hears why witness approached Lifman

Radley Dijkers on Monday testified against controversial businessman Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen and two others who were arrested in December 2017.

CAPE TOWN - In the trial against an alleged protection racket in Cape Town, a witness has described how he has approached a rival security group for protection.

A fifth accused Carl Lackay was murdered in Goodwood last year.

Modack's believed to have led a group that forcibly took over restaurant and nightclub security from a separate faction led by Mark Lifman.

Dijkers was the brand manager at the Grande Café when he claimed the accused, who are linked to TSG Security, demanded R150,000 for extra security at a summer event in November 2017.

Dijkers said the fee was eventually brought down to R90,000.

While Dijkers didn't file the police complaint, he did have to give a statement to police detailing how the accused allegedly extorted money from the business.

He said because he was worried about his safety and that of his family after the men were arrested in December 2017, he met with Lifman at the controversial businessman's home.

At the meeting he told Lifman about the alleged extortion by TSG Security, explaining that this was the reason he feared for his safety.

"I was uncomfortable going to Lifman's house, but I reached out because I was scared."

Dijkers admitted he approached Lifman because he knew he was a rival of Modack and his co-accused.

"The enemy of my enemy is my friend." These are the words used by Dijkers to explain why he approached Lifman, desperately seeking protection as he feared for his safety.

He said he had no previous interaction with Lifman prior to 2017.

He said Lifman recommended someone who could provide safety and security.