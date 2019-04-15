View all in Latest
Sudan protesters continue sit-in, demand civilian rule

The protesters are demanding that a civilian government be installed immediately.

FILE: Sudanese demonstrators gather near the military headquarters in the capital Khartoum on 14 April 2019. Picture: AFP
PRETORIA - Protesters for Sudanese democracy have thwarted a bid by security forces to end their sit-in outside the defence headquarters in Khartoum.

They say the bid to move them is proof that the security forces cannot be trusted and shows why Sudan so badly needs an accountable civilian government.

The more than 5,000 protesters led by the Sudan Professionals Association linked hands and formed a ring around the sit-in zone they have been occupying since last December. This prevented troops and tractors from clearing away their structures and barricades.

They have appealed to junior officers in the army to protect them.

The protesters say they cannot believe the transitional military council’s promise of easing its grip on the country.

They are demanding that a civilian government be installed immediately.

