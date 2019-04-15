State capture: Second witness to implicate brother of commission chair Zondo
Evidence leader advocate Paul Pretorius said a second witness would now implicate advocate Mxolisi Zondo.
JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry has heard that another witness will make allegations against Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's younger brother, further complicating a potential conflict of interest.
When former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride started testifying last week it was placed on the record that he would testify about advocate Mxolisi Zondo, who presided over an Ipid investigator’s disciplinary hearing.
Deputy Chief Justice Zondo had decided that he would consider the issue and possibly invite submissions from civil society organisations on how best to handle the situation.
Evidence leader advocate Paul Pretorius said a second witness would now implicate the advocate.
“The situation has become more complex now because we were informed this weekend chair that Mr Booysen also wishes to make reference to an inquiry in which Mr (Mxolisi) Zondo presided,” said Pretorius.
Deputy Chief Justice Zondo said he would wait for more information before making a decision.
“I would be inclined to say let’s get more information if General (Johan) Booysen has something to say as well. Let’s hear what he has to say before any decision can be made,” said Zondo.
