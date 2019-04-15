Sexual harassment case against ex-Bryanston High School coach postponed
The former netball and rugby coach is accused of sexually assaulting a matric girl at the school.
JOHANNESBURG - The sexual assault case against a former Bryanston High School coach has been postponed for further investigation.
The netball and rugby coach appeared in the Alexandra Regional Court on Monday.
He is accused of sexually assaulting a matric girl at the school.
The coach was fired after he was found guilty in a disciplinary hearing.
Miranda Jordan from Women and Men Against Child Abuse said the prosecution in the case against the high school coach requested that the case be postponed for a second time, as they did not have all the evidence necessary to complete their docket.
"She wants a police statement and she would like to have that statement. They're also waiting to have the phone of the girl who is taking the criminal route. Her phone has been handed in to be part of the evidence, from which WhatsApp messaged will be taken."
Jordan said two other pupils also accused the coach of sexual assault, however, they chose to testify in the school’s internal disciplinary hearing and not go the personal route.
Those pupils may, however, might be subpoenaed by the court, if need be.
The case has been postponed to next month.
Timeline
-
Activist hopes heavy sentences for Baby Daniel's murder sends strong message
-
Advocacy wants former Bryanston High coach placed on Child Protection Register
-
Group calls for ex-Bryanston coach to be placed on Child Protection Register
-
Anti-child abuse group hopes case against ex-Bryanston High coach continues
Popular in Local
-
Dept denies Dros rape suspect overdosed on drugs
-
Police probe case of murder-suicide involving well-known couple in Mossel Bay
-
ANC veterans call on Ramaphosa to act against Magashule over racist utterance
-
2 tourists mugged while hiking in CT
-
A stickler for detail: DA reports EFF, other political party posters to the IEC
-
'We want to stay here': Rabie Ridge protest intensifies
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.