Sexual harassment case against ex-Bryanston High School coach postponed

The former netball and rugby coach is accused of sexually assaulting a matric girl at the school.

JOHANNESBURG - The sexual assault case against a former Bryanston High School coach has been postponed for further investigation.

The netball and rugby coach appeared in the Alexandra Regional Court on Monday.

He is accused of sexually assaulting a matric girl at the school.

The coach was fired after he was found guilty in a disciplinary hearing.

Miranda Jordan from Women and Men Against Child Abuse said the prosecution in the case against the high school coach requested that the case be postponed for a second time, as they did not have all the evidence necessary to complete their docket.

"She wants a police statement and she would like to have that statement. They're also waiting to have the phone of the girl who is taking the criminal route. Her phone has been handed in to be part of the evidence, from which WhatsApp messaged will be taken."

Jordan said two other pupils also accused the coach of sexual assault, however, they chose to testify in the school’s internal disciplinary hearing and not go the personal route.

Those pupils may, however, might be subpoenaed by the court, if need be.

The case has been postponed to next month.