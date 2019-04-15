SA’s drops to 117 out of 149 countries in gender wage equality
Professor Anita Bosch from the University of Stellenbosch Business School said it was worrying that the country is dropping in the wage equality rankings.
CAPE TOWN - South Africa has plummeted to 117th in a global ranking of 149 countries on wage equality.
The 2018 World Economic Forum Global Gender Report does, however, rank South Africa at 19th when it comes to gender equality.
But professor Anita Bosch from the University of Stellenbosch Business School said it was worrying that the country is dropping in the wage equality rankings.
Last year it was at 114. Bosch said South Africa was doing satisfactorily in female participation in sectors such as health, education and politics, but the gender gap was still wide.
“When you have a look at economic participation and labour participation details, that is where it becomes more murky. I think the fact that it has been dropping (in wage equality), that is problematic”
