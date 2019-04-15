SA fans stay up late for premiere of final season of 'Game of Thrones'

In South Africa, many stayed up to see the first episode which aired at about 3am.

JOHANNESBURG - Millions of Game of Thrones fans are on a high after watching the first episode of the show's final season.

Some hosted viewing parties and a lucky few got to watch the show at the Nu Metro Hyde Park Corner Cinema.

One fan said the country needs more of this: “I think it’s bringing South Africa right into first world entertainment and I think this is something we could embrace. We should have more of that.”

Another fan said he was excited for the six episodes in the final season.

“I’ve been following it from the first episode and we are so excited to be here as big fans.”