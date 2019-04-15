Russia to send soldiers to Central African Republic as part of UN force - decree

The decree said the Russian contingent would include military observers, staff officers and military communications specialists.

MOSCOW - Russia will send up to 30 military personnel to the Central African Republic as part of a UN mission to help stabilise the country, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

The decree said the Russian contingent would include military observers, staff officers and military communications specialists.

Moscow has already sent military equipment to CAR and Russian instructors are on the ground helping train the country’s armed forces.