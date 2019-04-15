View all in Latest
Roads blocked, stones thrown as Rabie Ridge residents repel 'land invaders'

Rabie Ridge residents are throwing stones at people trying to occupying a piece of land along Modderfontein Road.

Rabie Ridge residents throw stones at alleged land invaders during a protest on 15 April 2019. Picture: Edwin Ntshidi/EWN
one hour ago

RABIE RIDGE - Residents of Rabie Ridge in Midrand have been throwing stones at, who they call, land grabbers along Modderfontein Road.

It is understood that residents of the township don’t want people from neighboring communities to occupy a piece of vacant land.

This is the latest in a series of protests around Gauteng this month.

It is war over land here in Rabie Ridge.

Residents are throwing stones at people trying to occupying a piece of land along Modderfontein Road.

It is understood that the alleged land grabbers are from areas including Ivory Park and Alexandra.

This person says they were given the land by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Rabie Ridge residents have completely blocked the corners of Modderfontein and Mayibuye roads with burning objects.

