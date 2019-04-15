Residents won’t disrupt Mashaba visit, says Alex Total Shutdown convenor

Alexandra protest convener Sandile Mavundla says that residents are hoping to get answers from Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba today.

JOHANNESBURG – The Alexandra Total Shutdown Movement says residents will not disrupt Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba's visit on Monday but will rather give him an opportunity to outline his plans for developing the township.

Mashaba's visit comes two weeks after residents protested over a lack of proper services.

Alexandra protest convener Sandile Mavundla said that residents are hoping to get answers from the mayor today.

“We don’t know how is he going to respond from the entire community but we as the leaders of the Total Shutdown we will welcome his visiting, although people are still concerned with the delays.”

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa visited Alexandra last week and embarked on a door to door campaign.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says that he is looking forward to visiting Alexandra.

“Why should I be scared of the people that I lead? It doesn’t really make sense that I can really be afraid of the people that I lead. The people are the ones who always give us a chance to listen to and we listen to them.”

Additional reporting by Edwin Ntshidi.