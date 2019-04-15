Rand pauses rally with investors in wait-and-see mode
While the domestic newsflow has pointed to a sluggish economic performance in the first quarter after weeks of electricity outages into mid-March and an uncertain outcome to national elections due in May, the rand has found support offshore.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand traded flat early on Monday, pausing a recent rally that pushed it past 14.00 to the dollar as investors waited for new developments in a holiday-shortened week across global markets.
At 0630 GMT, the rand was 0.05% firmer at R13.9625, stretching gains made since the beginning of April to more than 3% that saw it break through R14.00 on Wednesday for the first time since late February.
While the domestic newsflow has pointed to a sluggish economic performance in the first quarter after weeks of electricity outages into mid-March and an uncertain outcome to national elections due in May, the rand has found support offshore.
A dovish turn by the United States Federal Reserve and progress in Washington’s trade dispute with Beijing, coupled with data on Friday showing Chinese exports rebounded sharply and new bank loans increased, have underpinned demand for emerging currencies.
Traders expect muted movements in the rand and global currencies generally, with volumes dampened by the first of four consecutive shortened trading weeks, as a series of public holidays in Europe and across emerging markets begins with Easter Friday.
Locally, Stats SA publishes consumer inflation and retail sales figures on Wednesday, while China’s first-quarter GDP and activity data on the same day are the main market events.
Bonds opened flat, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year issue steady at 8.475%.
More in Business
-
Treasury to detail Public Works Dept's plans to refurbish govt buildings
-
Zille pleased with Parly praise for reducing WC unemployment rate
-
Facebook down for some users: Downdetector.com
-
Cosatu: Samwu should have acted on our suggested interventions
-
Numsa says it’s anticipating difficult wage negotiations in coming months
-
Facebook spends $22.6m to keep Mark Zuckerberg safe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.