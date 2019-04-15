Ramaphosa honours ANC stalwart John Nkadimeng with Isitwalandwe Award

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

Ramaphosa honours ANC stalwart John Nkadimeng with Isitwalandwe Award

Ramaphosa and the ANC leadership visited Nkadimeng's house in Kew this morning.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC leadership at the house of stalwart John Nkadimeng (seated right) in Johannesburg on 15 April 2019. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN
President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC leadership at the house of stalwart John Nkadimeng (seated right) in Johannesburg on 15 April 2019. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has honoured struggle stalwart John Nkadimeng with the Isitwalandwe Award.

Ramaphosa and the ANC leadership visited Nkadimeng's house in Kew on Monday morning.

Nkadimeng served on the ANC's political and military council and was the chairperson of the ANC's political committee.

The party has thanked him for his contribution to democracy.

Sitting next to 94-year-old, Ramaphosa has honoured him as a living treasure and stalwart of the ANC with the Seaparankwe/Isitwalandwe Award.

Ramaphosa said that the award is to recognise the contribution the stalwart has contributed in the struggle.

“This is the highest recognition as you know, so the national executive committee has decided to come and award it to you and thank you most profusely for the service that you’ve given to our people.”

Ramaphosa has also thanked Nkadimeng’s wife and family for standing by him through perilous times.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA