Ramaphosa honours ANC stalwart John Nkadimeng with Isitwalandwe Award

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has honoured struggle stalwart John Nkadimeng with the Isitwalandwe Award.

Ramaphosa and the ANC leadership visited Nkadimeng's house in Kew on Monday morning.

Nkadimeng served on the ANC's political and military council and was the chairperson of the ANC's political committee.

The party has thanked him for his contribution to democracy.

Sitting next to 94-year-old, Ramaphosa has honoured him as a living treasure and stalwart of the ANC with the Seaparankwe/Isitwalandwe Award.

Ramaphosa said that the award is to recognise the contribution the stalwart has contributed in the struggle.

“This is the highest recognition as you know, so the national executive committee has decided to come and award it to you and thank you most profusely for the service that you’ve given to our people.”

Ramaphosa has also thanked Nkadimeng’s wife and family for standing by him through perilous times.