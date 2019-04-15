'We want to stay here': Rabie Ridge protest intensifies
There was a standoff between protesters and police which prompted officers to fire rubber bullets in an attempt to control the situation.
JOHANNESBURG - Protesting residents in Rabie Ridge have intensified their demonstration in Midrand, blocking a road with rocks and burning tyres.
Some members of the community were unable to go to school and work earlier on Monday because of the violent protest.
The protesting residents have been throwing stones at people they call land grabbers along Modderfontein Road and at passing cars.
A protester said they would take the land by force.
“We want to stay here in this open space. This space [does not belong to] anyone, [it belongs to] us. Now we as the EFF, we want to occupy this space. Now the coloured [people] here in Rabie Ridge, they don’t want us in this space,” he said.
Mayibuye Road, leading into the township and some parts of Modderfontein Road, remained closed with burning objects in the early afternoon on Monday.
[GALLERY] (2/2)Rabie Ridge community fights so-called land grabbers#rabieRidgepotest 📸@Sthezu pic.twitter.com/MO3TAoIIK6— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 15, 2019
[GALLERY] (1/2)Rabie Ridge community fights so-called land grabbers#rabieRidgepotest 📸@Sthezu pic.twitter.com/lJpzfnraUM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 15, 2019
