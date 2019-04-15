PSL condemns fans' pitch invasion at Bloem Celtic match
JOHANNESBURG - The Premier Soccer League has condemned the pitch invasion from Bloemfontein Celtic fans that caused their Absa Premiership match against Cape Town City at the Dr Molemela Stadium to be abandoned on Sunday afternoon.
PSL match commissioner on duty Stephen Moshotle was forced to call the match off 23 minutes into the match because of a group of Bloemfontein Celtics fans who invaded the pitch and threw objects onto the field of play.
It is believed the fans were protesting the running of the club as uncertainty over the ownership of the club continues.
In a statement, the PSL said that it condemns the act of hooliganism during the match.
“The Premier Soccer League (PSL) condemns act of hooliganism at the Absa Premiership fixture between Bloemfontein Celtic and Cape Town City on Sunday afternoon, 14 April 2019.
"The match referee called off the match after some supporters invaded the pitch and threw objects on the field.
The League is awaiting full reports from the match commissioner and other security role players on what transpired.“
