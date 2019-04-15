Probe into alleged maladministration at Kimberly mental hospital hits snag

NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said that a docket handed over to the Director of Public Prosecutions will he handed back to detectives for further investigation.

CAPE TOWN – A probe into alleged maladministration in the construction of Kimberley’s Mental Health Hospital has hit a snag.

It is believed that costs related to the construction of the Northern Cape facility have ballooned to nearly R2 billion since construction began in 2006.

Initial construction costs were estimated at around R290 million.

Northern Cape Health Department officials are unable to give a specific date of when the facility will open its doors.

In February, a process to identify construction defects was undertaken.

Senior officials said that this, along with the training of staff to "operate and utilise equipment", is still being carried out.

NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said that a docket handed over to the Director of Public Prosecutions will he handed back to detectives for further investigation.

Once this process is completed a decision will be made on whether there is a case to answer to.