Go

Police probe case of murder-suicide involving well-known couple in Mossel Bay

It is alleged Trevor Davis shot his wife, Elma Davis, before turning the gun on himself at their home on Sunday afternoon.

Trevor Davis and his wife Elma Davis. Picture: facebook.com
6 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Mossel Bay police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide involving a couple well-known in bowling circles.

It is alleged Trevor Davis shot his wife, Elma Davis, before turning the gun on himself at their home on Sunday afternoon.

“A 67-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were both found on their bedroom floor with shotgun wounds. A shotgun was found on the scene,” said the police's Pieter Koekemoer.

He said they were both declared dead at the scene by medical personnel.

