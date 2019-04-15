Police probe case of murder-suicide involving well-known couple in Mossel Bay

It is alleged Trevor Davis shot his wife, Elma Davis, before turning the gun on himself at their home on Sunday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Mossel Bay police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide involving a couple well-known in bowling circles.

“A 67-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were both found on their bedroom floor with shotgun wounds. A shotgun was found on the scene,” said the police's Pieter Koekemoer.

He said they were both declared dead at the scene by medical personnel.