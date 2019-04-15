2 tourists mugged while hiking in CT

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon while they were hiking.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the robbery of two tourists in Cape Town. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon while they were hiking.

According to the Table Mountain Watch safety group, the hikers were on the Pipe Track trail when they were mugged.

“A case of robbery has been registered after the two tourists were robbed and threatened with a knife at the hiking trail. The suspects fled the scene and no arrests have been made yet and the investigation continues,” said police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo.