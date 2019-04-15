New SABC board to decide fate of two execs

Group Chief Operations Officer Chris Maroleng has been found guilty of three charges related to gross negligence and breaching fiduciary duties as a director.

JOHANNESBURG – The new South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board will have to decide the fate of two executives with barely a week on the job.

Meanwhile, Tshifiwa Mulaudzi, who heads the public broadcaster’s commercial enterprise, was suspended last week.

According to the disciplinary inquiry report seen by Eyewitness News, Maroleng has been found guilty of breaching his fiduciary duties as a director after writing a recommendation letter for former employee Marcia Mahlalela who had left the institution under a cloud of suspicion.

The report states that Maroleng downplayed allegations of misconduct which Mahlalela was facing before she resigned from the SABC just before she was due to appear before a disciplinary committee.

Maroleng has also been found guilty of irregularly appointing and paying an allowance to one Carmen Schnider for a period of three months for a position that did not exist in the SABC’s corporate structure.

SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said: “The recommendations will be handed over to the new SABC board who will be coming to office as they’re in charge of dealing with appointments.”

Mthembu would not explain the reasons for Mulaudzi’s suspension.

The SABC has been struggling to recover from years of mismanagement that has left it on the brink of collapse.