NC Education Dept says its willing to address Bosasa corruption accusations
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi last month accused a department official of accepting a bribe of R1.2 million to secure a tender worth over R10 million.
CAPE TOWN - Two weeks after it was implicated in testimony at the Zondo Commission, the Northern Cape Education Department says that it is willing to address the accusations against it.
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi last month accused a department official of accepting a bribe of R1.2 million to secure a tender worth over R10 million.
It is understood that the tender was for security upgrades for the department's building in Kimberley.
The department's spokesperson Lehuma Ntuane said that they will cooperate if summoned.
“The Northern Cape Department of Education will give comment at an appropriate time with regard with the allegations leveled against the department at the Zondo Commission.”
Timeline
Popular in Politics
-
ANC veterans call on Ramaphosa to act against Magashule over racist utterance
-
Magashule could be fined if found guilty of flouting IEC code of conduct
-
Public Works plans to spend R750m to upgrade ministers’ homes
-
Mashaba: Why should I be scared of the people I lead?
-
MAPPED: 13 communities across SA rocked by protests
-
Zille pleased with Parly praise for reducing WC unemployment rate
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.