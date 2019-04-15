NC Education Dept says its willing to address Bosasa corruption accusations

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi last month accused a department official of accepting a bribe of R1.2 million to secure a tender worth over R10 million.

CAPE TOWN - Two weeks after it was implicated in testimony at the Zondo Commission, the Northern Cape Education Department says that it is willing to address the accusations against it.

It is understood that the tender was for security upgrades for the department's building in Kimberley.

The department's spokesperson Lehuma Ntuane said that they will cooperate if summoned.

“The Northern Cape Department of Education will give comment at an appropriate time with regard with the allegations leveled against the department at the Zondo Commission.”