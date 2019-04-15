McBride highlights concerns raised over handling of rendition probe
JOHANNESBURG - Former head of Ipid Robert McBride says that he raised what he termed the “sinister secrecy” with which the so-called rendition investigation was handled when he was interviewed by Werksmans Attorneys.
McBride is testifying for a third day at the Zondo commission of inquiry on Monday.
He previous testified about how he raised concerns about the probe which had implicated senior Hawks officials in the unlawful arrest and deportation of Zimbabwean suspects.
Former Police Minister Nathi Nhleko then appointed Werksmans Attorneys to investigate McBride's handling of the investigation.
McBride said that in his meeting with attorney Sandile July, he raised several concerns related to the handling of the rendition investigation.
"Crime Intelligence was involved in the case from the start. The second issue was that my predecessor, acting Mr Mbeki had told Mr Khuba 'just report directly to me don't report to Sesoko'. So for me already, the independence of the investigation was compromised [sic]."
He says that the intention to circumvent Ipid’s head of investigations was a particular concern.
"My concerns were how the docket reached Ipid, how it was prepared by Crime Intelligence and the involvement of Crime Intelligence and the exclusion of the national head of investigations and sinister secrecy attached to what was expected of Mr Khuba, which Mr Khuba also raised with me."
