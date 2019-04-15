Man shot outside JHB primary school

It is understood the victim had been picking up a pupil when the shooting occurred.

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been shot and wounded in Coronationville outside Bernard Isaacs Primary School.

It is understood the victim had been picking up a pupil, believed to be his child, on Monday when two gunmen opened fire on him.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said the shooting occurred at about 2pm.

“He was rushed to hospital. He is in critical condition at the hospital.”

Earlier reports stated that the man had died, however, Makhubele clarified that this had been an error.