Man driving stolen bakkie caught with R3.8m in abalone

The suspect was arrested during a law enforcement operation on Monday morning in Swellendam.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape police have arrested a bakkie driver after 44 bags containing 4,407 pieces of abalone with a street value of R3.8million were found in his possession.
“The driver was arrested for being in possession of a stolen motor vehicle, false number plates, as well as the fact that he was in possession of 4,407 pieces of abalone,” said provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa.
The man will appear in court soon.
