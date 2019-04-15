View all in Latest
Magashule stands by 'umlungu' comment, despite criticism from ANC vets

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule also said while progressive white people have always voted for the ANC, the party’s main hope is the black vote.

FILE: ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule at an NEC meeting in Irene on 1 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule at an NEC meeting in Irene on 1 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
5 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule says there is nothing wrong with him urging supporters not to vote for the Democratic Alliance (DA) because it is a "white party".

Magashule told residents of Philippi, in the Western Cape, on Sunday that they must not waste their votes by voting for "umlungu" (a white person).

This didn't impress ANC veterans who released a statement on Monday calling on ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to take action against Magashule for what they called "racist utterances".

The ANC struggle stalwarts said inciting supporters to exercise their vote in a racist way was unacceptable. But Magashule said he saw nothing wrong with his comments.

“There is nothing wrong [in saying] the DA does represent the white interest; the DA does represent the elite and the privileged. What is wrong [in saying] that?”

He also said while progressive white people have always voted for the ANC, the party’s main hope is the black vote.

