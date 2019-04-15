View all in Latest
Magashule: It’s time ANC takes the WC back from DA

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule visited the areas of Philippi and Grabouw to galvanise support for the ANC in the only province it doesn’t govern.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule at the Shekinah Ministries Church in Philippi on 14 April 2019. Picture: @MyANC/Twitter
32 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule wrapped up a two-day campaign in the Western Cape on Sunday.

Magashule visited the areas of Philippi and Grabouw to galvanise support for the ANC in the only province it doesn’t govern.

He went door-to-door in traditional ANC strongholds in an effort to consolidate support for the party in the run-up to the 8 May elections.

Magashule took the ANC’s message to communities and churches as he tried to spread the party’s word to potential voters and supporters.

He told a church congregation on Sunday that the ANC is the party of choice.

“It’s time that we take the Western Cape back from the DA. This is the time and the time has come.”

Magashule also poured cold water on allegations of corruption detailed in controversial book Gangster State by journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh.

“Even though they might write books, I won’t despair, I stand resolute.”

