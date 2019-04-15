Limpopo man arrested for multiple crimes against animals

Following a raid by police, the NSPCA found 22 dogs, two pigs and a tortoise that were caged and chained.

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been arrested for multiple crimes against animals in Modimolle, Limpopo.

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) said it responded to an urgent complaint about dog fighting.

“All the animals were taken off the property and the dogs were taken to a rehabilitation centre in Johannesburg and they are doing really well. Unfortunately, a couple of them had to be put to sleep,” said NSPCA spokesperson Wendy Wilson.

The suspect is due to appear in court on Wednesday.