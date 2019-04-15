Limpopo ANC PEC member approaches court over Parly list exclusion
Eyewitness News has seen an application by Ponani Makhubele asking the High Court in Pretoria to set aside the list.
JOHANNESBURG - A member of the African National Congress (ANC)’s provincial executive committee (PEC) in Limpopo wants the High Court to declare the party’s decision not to include her name on its list of candidates for Parliament invalid and unconstitutional.
This is the latest in a string of disputes launched by ANC members over their exclusion or removal from the lists which have been the subject of much scrutiny since they were submitted to the IEC.
Makhubele claimed that she was 12th on the list of candidates when she accepted to be nominated for Parliament last year.
However, she said to her shock when the final list was submitted to the IEC last month, her name had been removed.
She claimed that 90% of Limpopo’s regional to national list of candidates was changed.
"In all principal, you can't remove a woman in the ANC unless there are critical reasons for you to do that. Also because I am a former councillor and the guidelines state, among other people needed to go to Parliament, are former councillors or current councillors."
Makhubele wanted the court to direct the ANC to revise the list.
Last month, the IEC told EWN that should a court of law order that any of the submitted lists be reviewed, it would comply.
Members of the ANC in the North West have also formerly threatened legal action over their removal from the list.
The ANC has, however, been unfazed by the disputes defending its lists even in light of allegations that secretary-general Ace Magashule tampered with it.
