Letter penned by Drake to his mother going up for sale
Memorabilia company Moments in Time is selling a handwritten note - as well as an early biography - taken from the Hotline Bling hitmaker's old lyric book, for a whopping $7,500.
LONDON - A note penned by Drake to his mother has gone up for sale, in which he promises to clean his room when he "comes home".
Memorabilia company Moments in Time is selling a handwritten note - as well as an early biography - taken from the Hotline Bling hitmaker's old lyric book, for a whopping $7,500.
According to TMZ, the note he penned to his mother features a young Drake promising to clean his room when he comes home, to which someone wrote back: "In order to receive 8:15 am rides this week -- room must be clean + bathroom must be clean AS PROMISED FRI JAN. 18th!!! (sic)"
On the back of the note is a short biography Drake - whose real name is Aubrey Graham - wrote about himself, which lists his music influences, hobbies, and talents, as well as a sweet shoutout to his father.
Although the note shows how he used to clean his own room, it's unlikely the singer gets his hands dirty now, as his mammoth success means he can has the disposable income to afford a cleaner.
Drake recently used some of his extra cash to make the day of two McDonald's employees, as he handed $10,000 to the female staff members of the fast food chain in Los Angeles.
An eyewitness tweeted a photo of the exchange, which sees the rapper surrounded by two security guards, whilst holding out the cash to a shocked looking employee.
The good deed comes after his 2018 music video for God's Plan showed him handing out thousands of dollars in cash to people in Florida, paying for others' groceries and donating massive checks to institutions such as the Miami Fire Department and the University of Miami's Frost School of Music.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 13 April 2019
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 12 April 2019
-
Winter has come for SA 'Game of Thrones' fans
-
SA fans stay up late for premiere of final season of 'Game of Thrones'
-
Laughter & tears: 'Game of Thrones' fans fired up for final season
-
The lies and sex of Stellenbosch, and the women who overcome them
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.