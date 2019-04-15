Ivanka Trump lands in Africa to promote US jobs plan for women

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

Ivanka Trump lands in Africa to promote US jobs plan for women

Ivanka Trump is due to take part in a World Bank policy summit and then visit Ivory Coast to promote female entrepreneurs in the country’s cocoa industry.

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump. Picture: AFP.
Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump. Picture: AFP.
30 minutes ago

ADDIS ABABA - Ivanka Trump began a four-day tour of Africa on Sunday to promote a $50 million United States initiative aimed at encouraging women’s employment in developing countries.

“Fundamentally we believe that investing in women is a smart development policy and it is a smart business,” White House adviser Trump said after drinking coffee and inhaling incense at a traditional Ethiopian ceremony in Addis Ababa.

The Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) initiative aims to economically empower 50 million women by 2025. President Donald Trump, Ivanka’s father, has directed USAID to allocate an initial $50 million to the fund.

Ivanka Trump is due to take part in a World Bank policy summit and then visit Ivory Coast to promote female entrepreneurs in the country’s cocoa industry.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA