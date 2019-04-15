View all in Latest
It’s not your birthright to be elected to Parliament, ANC tells members

Eyewitness News reported on Monday about an application by Ponani Makhubele who asked the court to set aside the list.

ANC acting spokesperson Dakota Legoete. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has called on its members to understand that it’s not their birthright to be elected to Parliament.

The governing party was responding to reports that a provincial executive committee member in Limpopo wants the High Court in Pretoria to declare a decision excluding her name on the list of candidates for Parliament invalid and unconstitutional.

Eyewitness News reported on Monday about an application by Ponani Makhubele who asked the court to set aside the list.

“Others even think that being an MP or an MPL (member of the provincial legislature) is a birthright and it’s not true,” said ANC acting national spokesperson Dakota Legoete.

“This is a process or the internal democracy of the ANC. All of us if we make it, it will be understood. If we can’t make it, we will still have an opportunity to do something else.”

This is the latest in a string of disputes launched by ANC members over their exclusion or removal from the lists which have been the subject of much scrutiny since they were submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission.

Popular in Politics

