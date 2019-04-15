Holomisa refuses to back down on Lebashe-PIC corruption allegations
The UDM leader on Monday was cross-examined at the PIC inquiry by Lebashe’s lawyer who has accused him of defaming his clients of corruption and wrongdoing without evidence.
JOHANNESBURG – United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has refused to back down that he doesn’t have evidence to prove Lebashe Investment Group used money from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to establish the company.
Holomisa on Monday was cross-examined at the PIC inquiry by Lebashe’s lawyer, advocate Danny Berger, who has accused the UDM leader of defaming his clients of corruption and wrongdoing without evidence.
Last year, the Pretoria High Court issued an order against Holomisa to stop making or repeating allegations of corruption against Lebashe and its directors.
Holomisa said it was the inquiry’s job to find the evidence.
“I have asked this commission to investigate these allegations. I asked them and the commission must come up with the finding,” he said.
WATCH: Holomisa back in PIC inquiry hot seat
