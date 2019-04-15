Hashim Amla vs Reeza Hendricks: Who will open for the Proteas at the World Cup?

The Proteas can only take one of these batsmen for this year's Cricket World Cup. Will they choose experience over potential?

ANALYSIS

JOHANNESBURG - The much-anticipated announcement of the Proteas 15-man World Cup squad looms larger than ever, with Cricket South Africa set to reveal the men that will represent the country in England on Thursday 18 April.

Much of the debate has been around the form of the batsmen throughout the last 12 months in the build-up to yet another shot at winning a major trophy.

EWN Sport outlines the batting form of 2 key batsmen in recent times.

Hashim Amla: The Amla has been the most concerning out of all the prospective batsmen that are gunning for a spot in the final World Cup squad. Though he is a veteran of 7,910 runs at an average of 49.74 in ODI cricket for his country, the 36-year-old has battled to replicate the form that saw him revered around the world and broke the shackles of being just a Test grinder that imprisoned him for so long.

His time away from the game to tend to his ailing father hasn’t proved to be advantageous for him because his return to cricket for the Cobras in the T20 Challenge has been less than impressive. With scores of 32, 7, 2 and 16 have raised eyebrows on his selection to the squad.

Reeza Hendricks: The Lions top order batsman has blown hot and cold since his magical debut in ODI cricket, scoring a wonderful century. He’s had some solid starts in most of the ODI’s this past summer but without seizing the opportunity to make a big score and cement his place in the line-up. In the T20 Challenge he has also struggled, recording scores of 0, 0, and 11 suggest he too is under some pressure to make an impression before the World Cup squad is announced.

These two players might prove to be the biggest headaches for convenor of selectors Linda Zondi when he makes a final pick.