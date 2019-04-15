Gauteng govt says it is taking Pennyville residents' concerns seriously
The township ground to a halt on Friday with residents demanding title deeds for the flats they occupy and an end to evictions by the Red Ants.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government says that it takes the concerns raised by residents of Pennyville in Soweto seriously and the issues are receiving urgent attention.
They've threatened to render the province ungovernable if they don't get a response from Premier David Makhura by Friday.
Makhura’s office said that while it takes the plight of Pennyville residents seriously, the Gauteng premier may not be able to meet their urgent deadline.
Spokesperson Thabo Masebe said: “A response to them may just also mean that we are dealing with the matter and we will address all the issues in terms of the intergovernmental framework.”
He said they won’t allow the threats by residents to dictate to them what decisions they should take.
“We are not going to say because there is an election, we will stop addressing issues of the community. So, the attitude that we take is that there were matters raised, which were genuine, and we will attend to those issues as soon as possible.”
Masebe could not promise a visit by the premier but said they will be dealing with the concerns accordingly.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
