'Game of Thrones': Kit Harrington found it 'weird' to kiss Emilia Clarke
The 32-year-old actor had to lock lips with the actress in season seven of the hit HBO fantasy drama, which is currently airing its eighth and final season.
LONDON - Kit Harington found it weird to kiss Emilia Clarke on Game of Thrones, because she's his best friend, and is also close with his wife Rose Leslie.
Speaking to the Daily Mirror, he said: "Emilia and I had been best friends over a seven-year period and by the time we had to kiss it seemed really odd.
"Emilia, Rose and I are good friends, so even though you're actors and its your job, there's an element of weirdness when the three of us are having dinner and we had a kissing scene that day."
Although Harrington - who plays Jon Snow - then joked it isn't hard to kiss Clarke, also 32, because both she and her character Daenerys Targaryen are wonderful.
And locking lips with Clarke isn't the only on-screen kiss Harrington has had on Game of Thrones, as he actually met his wife when the pair played on-screen lovers earlier in the programme's run.
Leslie played Ygritte until she was killed off in season three, and Harrington recently insisted their real-life romance - which saw them tie the knot last year - won't be defined by Game of Thrones.
He said: "It happens that we met in the show, and we've always tried not to be defined by that a bit. That's just a job we met on. And I think once ... this show finishes, we get to kind of break free of it, a bit, and just be us, which is a really nice feeling."
Meanwhile, the Harrington recently said he hopes to have children with Leslie one day, as he dubbed Game of Thrones as only the second "most important job" he'll ever take on, after a venture into fatherhood.
He said: "The most important job I'll ever have is about to finish ... Well, not the most. Hopefully, I'll be a father."
