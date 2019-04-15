FFP's Marais: Is Orania really any different to Ulundi?
Freedom Front Plus Western Cape Premier candidate Peter Marais believes that while Zulu people control most of their own land, there should be no problem if Afrikaans-speaking people want to do the same.
Marais said that it is unfair that in certain areas, land can be controlled by clans and racial groups.
With elections days away, the land issue promises to be a focal point.
Marais said that there should be no issue with Afrikaans-speaking people wanting to have their own enclaves.
“When they criticise the Afrikaner for wanting a small enclave for Afrikaners [we] must ask the question; how do you justify KwaZulu is only for Zulus?”
Marais is campaigning for self-determination for the Western Cape.
“A place like Orania is it really different to Ulundi? All the land in Ulundi belongs to the Zulus and you can’t have private ownership there if you’re not a Zulu.”
He, however, said that the Freedom Front Plus is ready to fight for all racial groups who want to advance their interests.
“If the Zulus feel they want a college where the first language in that institution is Zulu, we’ll support them.”
