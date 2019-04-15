View all in Latest
Ennerdale residents call on police to release 5 protesters

On Monday, police arrested five community members for public violence.

FILE: Rubber bullet casings. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: Rubber bullet casings. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Ennerdale residents are demanding the release of five protesters who have been arrested following demonstrations in the community.

The community has called on the Gauteng Education Department to improve poor school infrastructure.

On Monday, police arrested five community members for public violence.

Some residents were injured when police fired rubber bullets.

“My daughter was also one of the children that got shot today. It is painful because she got shot and I got shot five times trying to divert the bullets from her. We are going to continue with the protest until they release the protesters,” said one demonstrator.

