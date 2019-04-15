Ennerdale residents call on police to release 5 protesters

On Monday, police arrested five community members for public violence.

JOHANNESBURG - Ennerdale residents are demanding the release of five protesters who have been arrested following demonstrations in the community.

The community has called on the Gauteng Education Department to improve poor school infrastructure.

Some residents were injured when police fired rubber bullets.

“My daughter was also one of the children that got shot today. It is painful because she got shot and I got shot five times trying to divert the bullets from her. We are going to continue with the protest until they release the protesters,” said one demonstrator.