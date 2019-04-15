View all in Latest
District Six committee to head back to court over land claims

The District Six Working Committee will head back to court this week to get answers from government as to when hundreds of claimants will receive a home.

District Six residents at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology on 14 April 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
District Six residents at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology on 14 April 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
one minute ago

CAPE TOWN - The District Six Working Committee will head back to court this week to get answers from government as to when hundreds of claimants will receive a home.

On Sunday, dozens of former residents attended a meeting at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in Cape Town.

The Western Cape High Court has ordered government to deliver on its promise of providing restitution to hundreds of claimants.

District Six Working Committee chairperson Shahied Ajam said that 20 years ago, residents filed their claims for restitution and he's hopeful they will get positive feedback on Wednesday.

The committee represents 200 claimants from 1998 and 2,800 claimants from 2014 onwards.

Ninety-year-old Mogamat Laden Petersen was born in District Six and lived there for 65 years before he was forcibly removed during apartheid and moved to Manenberg.

He said he was anticipating seeing the outcome of the claims.

Premier Helen Zille said the national department has to come up with a plan, the draft budget and the timelines.

