Dept denies Dros rape suspect overdosed on drugs

The Not In My Name movement claimed Nicholas Ninow had injected himself with a mixture of drugs and has been hospitalised.

JOHANNESBURG - The Correctional Services Department has denied allegations that the man dubbed the alleged Dros rapist has overdosed on drugs while in prison. The Not In My Name movement claimed Nicholas Ninow had injected himself with a mixture of drugs and was hospitalised.

Ninow is accused of raping a young girl in the bathrooms of the Silverton Dros restaurant last year.

His trial has been set down for September in the Pretoria High Court.

The department’s spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, said Ninow had reported himself to a health facility but denied allegations that it was related to an overdose of drugs.

“He reported at our health care facilities in person for medical attention, where our healthcare professionals examined him. They didn’t recommend that he be transferred to an external medical centre for further examination to ensure that there’s nothing that could pose to be a threat to his life. And the report that we received this morning clearly indicates that he has been stable,” Nxumalo said.

The Not In My Name movement’s Themba Masango said they had reliable information that Ninow allegedly injected himself on Friday.

“We were told by somebody who’s inside the prison and they told us Nicholas Ninow overdosed on a mixture of drugs,” he said.