Cyclone Idai's death toll over 1,000, hundreds of thousands displaced

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

Cyclone Idai's death toll over 1,000, hundreds of thousands displaced

More than 1,000 people have been reported killed by the storm, the flooding it caused and heavy rains before it hit.

People wait in line for food at a relief camp set up for victims of Cyclone Idai who have fled to Beira. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
People wait in line for food at a relief camp set up for victims of Cyclone Idai who have fled to Beira. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
one hour ago

MAPUTO – Hundreds of thousands of people are still in need of aid after Cyclone Idai battered Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi in March.

More than 1,000 people have been reported killed by the storm, the flooding it caused and heavy rains before it hit. The World Bank estimates the affected countries will need over $2 billion to recover.

Following is an outline of the disaster, according to government and UN officials.

GALLERY: After the storm, relief & shelter for survivors of Cyclone Idai

MOZAMBIQUE

Cyclone Idai made landfall on the night of 14 March, near the port city of Beira, bringing heavy winds and rains. Two major rivers, the Buzi and the Pungue, burst their banks, submerging villages and leaving bodies floating in the water.

People killed: 602

People injured: 1,641

Houses damaged or destroyed: 239,682

Crops damaged: 715,378 hectares

People affected: 1.85 million

Confirmed cholera cases: 4,979

Confirmed cholera deaths: 8

ZIMBABWE

On 16 March, the storm hit eastern Zimbabwe, where it flattened homes and flooded communities in the Chimanimani and Chipinge districts.

People killed: 344

People injured: 200

People displaced: 16,000 households

People affected: 250,000

MALAWI

Before it arrived, the storm brought heavy rains and flooding to the lower Shire River districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje in Malawi’s south. The rains continued after the storm hit, compounding the misery of tens of thousands of people.

People killed: 60

People injured: 672

People displaced: 19,328 households

People affected: 868,895

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA