CT transport hubs will soon have 24-hour surveillance cameras

City officials say cameras at the Cape Town station deck, Claremont and Wynberg have already been installed.

one minute ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's transport hubs will all soon have 24-hour surveillance cameras.

High-tech CCTV camera technology is being installed at various public transport interchanges and MyCiTi bus stations across the metro.

At least R11.4 million has been earmarked for upgrades at locations that include Lentegeur, Nyanga and Masiphumelele.

City officials say cameras at the Cape Town station deck, Claremont and Wynberg have already been installed.

A further R5 million will be spent on the roll-out of CCTV cameras at MyCiTi stations, stops and routes.

Transport mayoral committee member Felicity Purchase highlighted the system’s efficiency.

“The footage from these cameras will be viewed live at the transport incident command centre and therefore responded to immediately.”

