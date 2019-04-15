CT boy who survived shooting to represent SA at international soccer tour

Wafeeq Cochrane was caught in the crossfire on 14 February.

CAPE TOWN - A 15-year-old boy from Bonteheuwel who survived a drive-by shooting is headed to Dubai and Manchester for a soccer tour.

His mother, Insaaf Abdol, said her eldest son was shot dead at the same age in the same road 16 years ago.

“My sister phoned me to tell me he was shot and I couldn’t deal with that. It’s like bringing back memories of my elder son who was killed and it was like [the shooting] replayed again,” she said.

Cochrane is a left-handed goalkeeper and he was wounded in his dominant hand.

Fortunately, there was no nerve or bone damage.

“I’m very proud of him. I told him this is not for me. He is doing it for his future.”