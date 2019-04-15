-
Cape police urge parents to be vigilant after child abduction attempts
Police visibility will be increased in Tafelsig and Rocklands after abduction incidents involving young schoolchildren.
CAPE TOWN - Police are appealing to parents and schoolchildren to be extra vigilant following concerns about pupil safety in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town.
Last week, a 10-year-old boy was abducted, assaulted, robbed and apparently drugged while he was walking home from school in Tafelsig.
On Friday, an attempted abduction of a nine-year-old Rocklands boy occurred as he was making his way to school.
The traumatised boy was able to get away unscathed.
Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said they had not seen a spike in incidents. However, police visibility would be increased in Tafelsig and Rocklands, she said.
“Exercise vigilance at all times where children are concerned. And with the Easter Weekend fast approaching, some schools might release learners earlier than usual. On this basis, we are appealing to all adults in charge of children to know their whereabouts all the time.”
