Calm and collected: Rob Packham takes the stand in own defence

A calm and collected Rob Packham has been testifying in his own defence, answering all questions put to him clearly and without hesitation and showing no emotion.

CAPE TOWN - Alleged wife killer Rob Packham has taken the stand in the Western Cape High Court.

Gill Packham’s body was found in the boot of her burnt-out BMW in February 2018.

The court has already heard incriminating evidence against the accused.

Packham has told the court he was in no way involved in causing his wife’s death and setting her car alight.

#Packham has taken the witness stand. He seems calm, relaxed, answering questions clearly. LI pic.twitter.com/3upBIVnYDh — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 15, 2019

Packham said while marriage counselling sessions were difficult, the couple was making significant progress and had even planned to renew their vows.

The Constantia businessman has testified that he and his wife had an argument after returning from counselling on the evening of 21 February 2018 because the deceased did not want him to travel to Johannesburg for a meeting the following day.

The accused says his wife left for work at around 7am the following morning - about half an hour before he left the house to shop for a car to surprise her for her birthday.

That was the last time she was seen alive.

