Bryanston High School coach accused of sexual harassment back in court

The former Bryanston High School coach was fired after the school found him guilty of sexually harassing three pupils.

Picture: Supplied
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – A former Bryanston High School coach accused of sexually harassing pupils is expected back in court on Monday.

The 33-year-old man is accused of sexually abusing pupils between 2017 and last year.

Woman and Men Against Child Abuse have accused the police of failing to collect evidence from two other girls who accused the teacher of the same crime.

The former Bryanston High School coach was fired after the school found him guilty of sexually harassing three pupils.

The school governing body said that the disciplinary hearing also found him guilty of financial mismanagement.

The activist group has criticised the police for allegedly disregarding the testimony of two other victims.

The former coach was granted bail last month and is expected back in the dock this morning.

