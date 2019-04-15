Bafana coach Baxter pleased with 'good' Afcon group draw

Bafana Bafana were drawn against the Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Namibia in Group D.

JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter is a pleased man after what he called a ‘good’ Africa Cup of Nations draw conducted last Friday in Cairo, Egypt.

The 1996 champions were drawn alongside two-time champions the Ivory Coast and one-time winner Cameroon, while neighbours Namibia also join them in Group D.

Baxter held a press brief which was attended by a select few journalists on Saturday at the South African Football Associations headquarters to reflect on the draw from the previous night.

“The draw on the surface is not an easy one, it has got two of the top nations on the continent. I think a lot of people will be looking at our group and saying this could be the group of death which is good for us, which means they rate us as a dangerous opponent.

“As much as I think it is a difficult group, I also think that it presents a great challenge. It is a good group for us in terms of what this squad needs and that is a good challenge and they need to know where they stand, and it will be a great experience for the squad that we have at the moment.”

The tournament kicks off with the opening game between the hosts Egypt and Zimbabwe’s Warriors on 21 June at the Cairo Stadium.