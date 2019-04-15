Another Golden Arrow bus targeted by criminals
Passengers travelling from Cape Town en route to Mitchells Plain were left traumatised when two men boarded the bus and robbed passengers.
CAPE TOWN - Yet another Golden Arrow bus robbery occurred on Friday night.
“Two men posing as passengers stole cellphones and personal belongings from passengers aboard a bus travelling to Mitchells Plain. The driver attempted to flag down the systems but was not successful and the perpetrators fled the scene. A case has been opened at Samora Machel police station,” said Golden Arrow's spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer.
The service has suffered more than 20 robberies on its buses in the last seven months, leaving the service with no choice other than to consider implementing a specialised unit targeted at dealing with crime.
The bus service is currently looking at introducing cameras, panic buttons and undercover security guards.
“Golden Arrow received a proposal from the city regarding the creation of a specialised unit late last week. We are currently studying the proposal and receiving advice on its contents as it’s a complex public safety issue,” Dyke-Beyer said.
A R50,000 reward for the successful arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators is still being offered.
