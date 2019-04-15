Alleged wife killer Rob Packham explains presence of blood droplets in home

DNA tests showed the blood in the garage and car belonged to Gill Packham while the blood in the en suite bathroom belonged to Rob Packham.

CAPE TOWN - Alleged wife killer Rob Packham on Tuesday explained in the Western Cape High Court how blood ended up in various parts of his Constantia home.

The Constantia businessman was testifying in his own defence following incriminating evidence from witnesses.

Gill Packham's body was found in the boot of her burnt-out BMW in February 2018.

Investigating officer Ivan Sonnenberg has testified that droplets of blood were found in the garage, inside the driver’s door of the accused’s SUV and in the basin of the en suite bathroom.

DNA tests showed the blood in the garage and car belonged to Gill, while the blood in the en-suite bathroom belonged to Rob.

The accused said on the Sunday before her disappearance his wife packed a load of recycling into his car before taking it to a dumpsite and cut her hand on a piece of broken glass.

When asked how he deceased’s blood could have ended up on a bag of fertiliser in the garage, Rob testified that his wife, who was an avid gardener, and could have pricked herself on a thorn or cut herself while handling pruning clippers.

Explaining why police found his blood in the en suite bathroom, Rob said he was absolutely certain he had nicked himself shaving several times a month.